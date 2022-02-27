Good Sunday! Sunday night will be pretty chilly, and winds will continue to be gusty as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s across much of the area, increasing cloud clover. Monday will be a repeat of Saturday’s conditions. A cold air mass will dip our temperatures down into the 40s, and some areas along the I-64 corridor will be in the 50s. Mountain regions on Monday will struggle to get out of the 30s. We will see sunny conditions on Monday, with lows in the 20’s. High pressure will begin to move out Tuesday, and a southerly flow will allow for a bit warmer temperatures for the beginning of March. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 50s, and the 40’s in the mountains. Dry conditions will continue into Tuesday except for the mountain region Tuesday night. There is a possibility of snow showers along the Allegheny Front. The rest of the workweek looks to stay dry but will continue to pick up.

Here is a look at the 7- day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds dying die overnight. Lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s and lower 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with windy conditions. Highs in the ’50s and lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the highs in the mid 40’s to lower the 50s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of PM rain. Highs in the lower 50’s and 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s.



Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward