Warmer & Breezy Easter Sunday

Showers return later this week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Light SW winds 3-5 mph. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Sunday: Clouds early; becoming mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Have a great Easter!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro