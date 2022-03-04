Happy Friday! Tonight, high clouds will move in, but they will be high cirrus clouds, so temperatures will still be chilly and in the 20s and 30s. Saturday, a southerly breeze will result in a much milder day, even with all the cloud coverage, as daytime highs jump up to around 60 degrees. Heading into Sunday a warm front will lift north of the area and once again, despite plenty of clouds, temperatures should be well above normal and into the 70s. The system could spark some showers at times on Sunday, but more likely we’ll see the rain showers Monday into Monday night. Like Sunday and out ahead of our next weather maker, southerly winds will help temperatures to surge well above normal for early March. Afternoon highs on Monday are forecast to be in the 70s to near 80 degrees for many folks, with 60s most likely across northern Maryland and our far western mountain zones. The cold front will push through the area late Monday and push off to our southeast Tuesday morning. This will lead to a downward trend in rain chances as drier and cooler air filters into the region. Heading into the middle portion of next week a storm system will help to induce a few more rain chances for Northern Virginia Wednesday into Thursday. Have a great weekend!

Here is a sneak peek at roughly where the temperatures will land around 9 pm, 8 am, and noon on Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase; however; tonight and tomorrow will remain dry. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clouds on the increase. Lows range from 29-39 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spot shower/sprinkle. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: AM showers then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great night and weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner