Warm tonight but a strong cold front on the way Saturday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 6-8 mph. Lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers and a possible afternoon storm. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Monday: Sunny with a light breeze. Highs will be near the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro