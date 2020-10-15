Warm today, but quite the temperature drop coming Friday

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with more clouds returning in the late afternoon/evening, breezy at times as well. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible, arriving just before midnight. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 52 (48-55)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered areas of light rain, more to the east. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 57 (55-61), Low: 37 (32-40)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunshine made a strong return yesterday afternoon, as we pushed our temperatures back into the lower 70’s. We’ll continue to warm up even more so today, as high pressure has pushed off to the East Coast and southerly winds will really kick in. With plenty of sunshine through the mid-afternoon, we’ll see most locations get into the upper 70’s, with a couple of 80 degree readings possible here and there. Clouds begin to fill back in this evening though, as a cold front begins its approach. An initial line of showers is possible along the front just before midnight, and then we’ll keep chances for isolated showers into Friday morning.

Most of the rain with this storm system is going to occur behind the front, so scattered areas of light rain under cool and cloudy conditions are expected tomorrow. Areas to the west over the mountains won’t receive much rainfall overall, but locations closer to the coast will thanks to a coastal low pressure center developing. After mostly light rainfall amounts, all of this mess clears overnight into Saturday. Much colder air follows in its wake, as lows are likely to be in the 30’s area-wide. Widespread frost is looking fairly likely, especially in the higher elevations where colder conditions will prevail.

The weekend is going to be a sunny and cool one with Canadian high pressure having the strongest influence. High temperatures Saturday will be similar to Friday and not escape the 50’s, but we do recover into the 60’s Sunday. Saturday night could also feature frost again, though some spots may stay in the 40’s. Into next week, there are no major storm systems that stand out overall, so generally the forecast is dry. A weak system could increase clouds Monday and Tuesday, but right now this doesn’t look like a rain maker. Temperatures will be steadily rising back through the 60’s and into the lower 70’s by next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy the beautiful conditions!

Meteorologist Damon Matson