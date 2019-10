Warm temps to start the week, much colder by the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! HIGH- PRESSURE WILL SHIFT OUT TO SEA TONIGHT, HELPING TO INCREASE CLOUDS

ACROSS THE AREA. LOW CLOUDS AND SOME DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED PARTS OF OUR AREA OVERNIGHT AND WILL ALL THE CLOUDS AROUND, LOW TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE THAT LOW. INSTEAD YOU’LL WAKE-UP TO MORNING LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S INTO THE MID-50S.

TUESDAY WILL BEGIN WITH OVERCAST SKIES AND SOME DRIZZLE, BUT THE LOW CLOUDS SHOULD BE DISSIPATING LATE MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON, BRINGING ABOUT VARIABLE CLOUDY SKIES. EXPECT DAYTIME HIGHS TO RANGE FROM THE LOW 60S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO LOW 70S ALONG THE BELTWAY. WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT A COLD FRONT WILL START TO HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION. AS IT PUSHES INTO OUR REGION, WINDS WILL BECOME SOUTHERLY, INCREASING CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT RAIN LOOKS TO MAKE INROADS TO THE REGION AND ONCE AGAIN MILD TEMPS WILL BE WITH US. ON HALLOWEEN, A SIGNIFICANT STORM SYSTEM DEVELOPING, BRINGING US A DECENT SHOT OF RAIN THURSDAY AND GOING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. GUIDANCE IS IN RELATIVELY GOOD AGREEMENT THERE WILL BE A RISK OF SOME HEAVY RAIN. WITH OR JUST AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT, THERE COULD BE AN EMBEDDED LINE OF RAIN, ACCOMPANIED BY GUSTY WINDS. THIS WILL BE THE LAST DAY WHERE WE SEE MILD TEMPS, AS THEY PEAK IN THE UPPER 60S TO MID-70S. BEHIND THE COLD FRONT CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY THRU SUNDAY WITH SOME OF THE COOLEST WEATHER OF THE SEASON SO FAR, AND FROST/FREEZE HEADLINES MAY BE NECESSARY TO AREAS ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR. HIGHS WILL LIKELY ONLY REACH THE LOW TO MID-50S OVER THE WEEKEND!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH DRIZZLE POSSIBLE BY MORNING. LOWS: 45-55.

TUESDAY: MORNING CLOUDS GIVING WAY TO VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS 62-72.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

THURSDAY: RAINY AND BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, CLEARING AND BRISK. MUCH COOLER. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-50S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY, BUT CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!