Warm temperatures continue this week

Today's Forecast

Rain developing after midnight

by: , (WDVM Meteorologist)

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Rain, potentially heavy at times. Rainfall totals from .5 inch to .75 inch. Light SE winds. Highs will be in the low 50’s. 

Monday: Showers ending in the morning with partial clearing by afternoon. NW winds 9-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 50’s. 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain/snow early; changing to all rain in the morning. Clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 50’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Saturday: Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories