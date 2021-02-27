Warm temperatures continue this week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40’s.
Sunday: Rain, potentially heavy at times. Rainfall totals from .5 inch to .75 inch. Light SE winds. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Monday: Showers ending in the morning with partial clearing by afternoon. NW winds 9-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 50’s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 40’s.
Wednesday: Chance of rain/snow early; changing to all rain in the morning. Clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 50’s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Saturday: Highs will be in the mid 40’s.
Enjoy the weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro