Warm start to a new week

After morning fog, we should be able to break out into some sunshine intermixed with the clouds. Highs Sunday will rise to either side of 80 degrees. Another warm day comes Monday before things change and return closer to normal.

Rain will come Monday afternoon and carry over into the evening. More rain showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Highs will fall from the 80’s Monday, into the 70’s Tuesday, with 60’s Wednesday! Nice and cold mornings will send things down into the 40’s before the week is said and done.

Regarding rainfall this week, we have the opportunity to see a fair bit of precipitation, which may help areas dry now. A quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Some regions which see heavier showers with a storm may see up to an inch of rain. Some model guidance calls for 1-3 inches of rain. Unfortunately, I do not believe the entire region will see that.

After the front pushes through, temperatures to end the week will once again be into the 60’s. Expect a few chilly mornings with 40-degree lows!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Part with partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a stray shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Fair with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen