Warm & muggy tonight; some relief Sunday

We’re tracking isolated showers and storms across our western regions. More showers and thunderstorms are likely later this evening into the early morning hours. It’s going to be a warm and humid night with temperatures in the upper 60’s. We get a little relief tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, less humidity, and temperatures in the low 80’s.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms ending a few hours after midnight. North winds 3-5 mph. Lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Northeast flow will leave us cloudy but dry across the region. Showers moving in towards evening from the south. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Variable clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday: A possible shower or storm, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Variable clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Warming up with another chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro