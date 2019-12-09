Warm overnight with rain to come Monday

Good evening everyone! Clouds are back to join us for the night and a few extra days. Rainfall totals have risen. Expect at least a quarter of an inch, but with the potential to see a soaking rain, we could see a good inch if not two in a few locations. Then things get interesting on Wednesday.

Rain will transition to snowfall Wednesday. Current model suggestion hints at an accumulating snowfall, but with the mass saturation and relatively warm temperatures Monday into Tuesday, snowfall may be limited. The highest mountain peaks will likely see the most snow. Crunching the numbers right now looks to be a light dusting up to an inch for most, but higher elevations could see 1-3 inches with a slick spot or two. This situation is likely to change. Stay tuned.

Cold and bitter for Thursday, but clouds build back Friday with another good chance of rain through the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: A mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 30’s with a few low 40’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy skies with rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers likely as the cold front rushes through. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Rain switching to snow in the morning. Light snowfall accumulation is possible with the greatest possible atop mountain peaks. Highs will rise into the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Watch for clouds to increase with rain to arrive late. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Get ready for more clouds and rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen