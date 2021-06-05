Warm overnight; heat returns Sunday

A very hot Saturday has left our temperatures so warm that we will still be in the 70’s at midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s by morning. This will make for a warm start to the day as we can reach 80 degrees by 10am with full sunshine. Another day in the 90’s with a little bit more humidity in the air for Sunday. As we stay warm through midweek, showers and storms return each day. A little break in temperatures by the end of the week and 70’s by next Saturday.