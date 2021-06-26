Warm & muggy tonight; more heat Sunday

We had intervals of clouds around the region today. Some areas with full sun, while others, heavy clouds with quick spot showers. Our temperatures managed to get into the upper 80’s and our dewpoints have increased closer to 70, making it extremely humid. It will be warm and muggy tonight, with lows near 70 degrees. After some morning clouds, more sunshine arrives, and all of us should get into the 90’s on Sunday. There’s a slight chance, but keep a lookout for spot showers or storms in the afternoon to evening timeframe.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows will be near 70 degrees. Light South winds 5-7 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a spot shower during the afternoon. Highs will be into the 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be into the 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Heat index values approach 100 degrees. Slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be into the 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers likely and thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be into the low to mid 80’s.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro