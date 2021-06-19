Warm & humid tonight, chance of showers

Partly sunny and much warmer on Sunday and Monday

Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid tonight with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. We still have a chance of showers later this evening and into the early morning hours. Plenty of dry time on Sunday to enjoy Father’s Day and get the grill out. Our temperatures will be near 90 degrees and a little more humid than today. A mix of sun and clouds through the day with a chance of an isolated shower late.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this evening. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Father’s Day: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or isolated storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90’s.

Tuesday: Showers likely, becoming partly sunny late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds building late. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a great Father’s Day!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro