Tonight, all attention will turn to a strong storm system approaching the area. Overnight into Saturday, attention turns to a strong winter storm as it approaches our area from the south and west. The greatest concern potential for big totals will be across the Garrett and interior Allegany counties in western Maryland as well as interior Mineral and Grant counties in West Virginia where Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

In addition to the snow falling, we will have a very blustery Saturday and weekend in general. While snow amounts will not be epic, the winds and the cold air will only help to entrench the winter feel this weekend. Winds might be high enough to create power outages, so please be safe this weekend. -ssumner@localdvm.com