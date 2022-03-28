Good Monday! Tonight, our weather will improve greatly, especially across the mountains that got buried in snow. This evening all snow shower activity will diminish along with a major reduction in the winds and cloud coverage, as high pressure builds in from the north. In places where it has snowed, temperatures will look to drop into the single digits overnight; otherwise, teens and 20s are expected. Tuesday, high pressure brings us sunshine and temperatures near or slightly below normal, but by Tuesday evening, clouds will return as a warm front approaches from the south. Given the cold airmass in place as the warm front advances into the region, a wintry mix of precipitation is possible across far western Maryland and the higher terrain west of the Blue Ridge; otherwise. rain showers will be the main form of precipitation. Wednesday will be dry and notably milder as the thermometer peaks around 60 degrees and then we wait for the next storm system to arrive on Thursday. On Thursday, a strong cold front will move through during the afternoon and early evening with the greatest threat for damaging winds and even the possibility of a spin-up tornado, given the strong winds expected. Already, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has been highlighting areas east of the Blue Ridge Mtns for a slight risk of bad weather, so stay with WDVM weather team as we keep you safe and ahead of any potential severe weather. Friday, more seasonable air will follow in behind the front along with some snow showers in Western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

It has certainly felt like winter today, and tonight will continue the March feel, as temps dip into the teens and 20s for Tuesday morning. Stay warm everybody! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Mtn. showers. Lows range between 35-45 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Am showers then partly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with rain and scattered storms. Some might be severe. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonally chilly. Highs around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Stay warm and have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner