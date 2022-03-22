Good Tuesday! Tonight, skies will remain cloudy, and even with the clouds around temperatures will still be dropping back into the 40s. Wednesday, attention will turn to a strong storm system approaching the area from the west as a soaking rain appears likely during the afternoon. Late in the day and into the evening as a warm front lifts north of the region, some instability may develop bringing the threat for a few severe t-storms overnight Wednesday night. Currently, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has the area split between a Marginal Risk (tornado, wind, and hail driven) and general t-storms. Thursday, more scattered showers are possible but severe weather looks to be confined to areas north of the area, across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. Temperatures Wednesday look to hold in the 50s before the warm front arrives, but when it does, the thermometer will climb overnight Wednesday into Thursday peaking near 70 degrees, by Thursday afternoon. On Friday and heading into the start of the weekend a complex array of disturbances will impact mainly the Allegany Front region with rain and snow showers. Meanwhile, many of the regions will be dry and partly sunny. Daytime highs for both days should be confined to the upper 50s to low 60s, with 40s over the higher terrain. Sunday has the potential to be much colder with highs around 40 degrees, but it will also be mostly sunny. Dry and mainly sunny skies start next week, with temperatures rebounding to near normal highs midweek.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and temperatures will hold steady overnight but showers will hold off until Wednesday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Lows are in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Possible thunder. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and partly cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mountain showers; otherwise mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY Partly cloudy. Highs around 60- degrees.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner