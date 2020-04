Umbrella ready weather is in the forecast for our area tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! GET READY FOR A UNSETTLED/ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN OVER THE NEXT WEEK. CLOUDY SKIES ARE HERE, IN ADDITION TO THE RAIN SHOWERS, AS A STORM SYSTEM TRACKS TOWARD THE AREA THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND NIGHT. FORECAST MODELS ARE STILL SHOWING SOME AREAS RECEIVING IN EXCESS OF AN INCH, WHICH IS A DECENT SOAKING. THANKFULLY, THE GROUND SHOULD BE ABLE TO HANDLE THAT AMOUNT OF MOISTURE WITHOUT WIDESPREAD FLOODING ISSUES. AS THE STORM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION EARLY TO MIDDAY FRIDAY, WE’LL CONTINUE TO SEE SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY, BUT BY FRIDAY EVENING AND HEADING INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND, SOME DRIER AIR WILL MOVE IN AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL DEVELOP. ON THE HEELS OF THIS FIRST STORM, A SECOND SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO MOVE IN WITH MORE RAIN SATURDAY NIGHT. THE DIFFERENCE WITH THE TWO STORMS IS THAT THE SECOND ONE SHOULD PASS TO OUR WEST, ALLOWING FOR SOME INSTABILITY AND THUNDER TO REACH THE FORECAST AREA. ON SUNDAY, THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATION IS FORECAST PUSHING OUT OF THE REGION; HOWEVER, THE COLD FRONT WILL NOT PUSH THROUGH UNTIL LATER IN THE DAY ON SUNDAY. AS A RESULT, WHILE THERE WILL LIKELY BE A LULL IN THE SHOWERS, ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS WILL ARISE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

EARLY MONDAY, LIGHT SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE; OTHERWISE, WE’LL SEE VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND DRY WEATHER MOVE IN AS TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW NORMAL, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S. TUESDAY MORNING, STARTS OFF DRY; HOWEVER, ANOTHER OF A SERIES OF MOVE INTO THE AREA TO BRING SHOWERS MID-WEEK. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO STAY COOL THROUGHOUT MUCH OF THE WEEK; HOWEVER, WE START GETTING CLOSER TO NORMAL, WITH TEMPERATURES REACHING THE MID-60S BY THE END OF 7-DAY PERIOD.

TONIGHT: RAIN. LOWS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY LATE AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE THEN CLOUDS AND SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER DARK. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SPRINKLE, LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!