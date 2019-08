Two fronts to make an impact this week

GOOD MONDAY! MUCH OF THE DAY HAS BEEN QUIET WITH A LACK OF ANY SIGNIFICANT WEATHER FEATURES IN PLACE. THERE IS, HOWEVER, AN UPPER-LEVEL TROUGH THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA AND ATTEMPT TO SPARK SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. AFTER SUNSET, WE’LL REMAIN QUIET OVERNIGHT BEYOND A FEW EARLY SHOWERS, BUT IT WON’T BE AS COMFORTABLE. OVERNIGHT LOWS MAY NOT GET BELOW THE UPPER 60S IN MANY AREAS. TUESDAY A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE EVENING; OTHERWISE MUCH OF THE DAY SHOULD REMAIN DRY IN A SIMILAR MANNER TO MONDAY.

A BETTER CHANCE FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARRIVES MID TO LATE WEEK AS THE FIRST OF TWO FRONTS PASS THROUGH OUR REGION. THE FIRST FRONT ARRIVES WEDNESDAY AND COULD BRING SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORM, SO BE WEATHER ALERT THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING IF YOU HAVE ANY OUTDOOR PLANS. THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK IS MAINLY DRY BEYOND A SMALL CHANCE FOR A STORM OR TWO ON FRIDAY AS A SECONDARY FRONT SLIDES THROUGH THE AREA. ONCE THE SECOND FRONT SLIDES SOUTH OF THE REGION, IT’LL BE BEAUTIFUL AS WE HEAD INTO AN NEW WEEKEND. WE’LL GET TO ENJOY SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES, GENERALLY LESS HUMIDITY AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AS WELL.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW EARLY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOWS: 65-70. WINDS WILL REMAIN LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR LATE DAY AND NIGHT THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A SUPER REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER