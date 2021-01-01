Turning icy this afternoon, elevation plays a key role

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with freezing rain likely in higher elevations along and west of I-81, with a cold rain to the east and in the valleys. Freezing rain moves in during the late morning, ending by this evening. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 36 (32-39)

Friday night: Cloudy with just plain rain continuing, tapering off late in the night. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 35 (33-39)

Saturday: Clearing skies with a stray rain shower possible very early, otherwise dry. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 52 (46-55), Low: 35 (30-37)

Sunday: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible early, then just rain the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy New Year everyone! I hope everyone celebrated safely, and hopefully everyone is taking it easy today, especially with an icy start to 2021 for many. The next, more potent storm system we were expecting churns into the region later this morning, kicking off precipitation between 10 AM-1 PM. Conditions are warm enough to support just a cold rain to the east. Along and west if I-81 that is not the case however. Temperatures we’re able to cool down thanks to overnight clearing, and there’s a chance surface temperatures could cool even a bit more as precipitation begins. The good news is that we will warm up this afternoon, quickly ending freezing rain in many valleys. Higher elevation locations won’t be as lucky however, with freezing rain likely continuing into the evening.

By the time all precipitation changes over to just rain for everyone (6-8 PM) it’s likely that a glaze of ice, and even up to 0.10” could be seen for most, with the highest totals nearing 0.20” of ice across Allegany, Mineral, Grant, and Garrett Counties. Even a glaze of ice will be enough to cause major problems on the roads and sidewalks, so if you can stay in today and avoid that you should do so. Rain will wrap up tonight and most of Saturday is looking warmer and fairly dry. Heading into Sunday, another low will head our way along the Atlantic coastline. It’s likely the western half of the viewing area will yet again be cold enough to support a bit of a wintry mix for a brief time in the morning. Beyond that though, we’ll be warmer and just see rain the rest of the day.

After all of this messiness, we’ll finally calm down into next week. High pressure kicks into place on Monday, but the overall upper level pattern in the atmosphere will still feature a big trough. This means clouds still linger around a bit and some upslope elevation showers here and there through Tuesday. Still generally quiet with slightly above average temperatures can be expected on Wednesday and next Thursday as well. We’re likely to have the next storm system rolling in late next week, but for now a nice extended dry stretch of at least a few days is on the way.

Have a great first day of the New Year everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson