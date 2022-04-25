Good Monday! A cold front heads into our region later this evening. A couple of showers may develop this evening, mainly west of I-8, but even where there are no showers, clouds will certainly be around as well as some patchy fog in places where it does a shower. Lows tonight will be mild with temperatures in the middle the to upper 50s, and possibly around 60 degrees. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday with some scattered showers around, but any thunderstorm activity should be limited to south and east of D.C. and near and south of I-64. Once the front sweeps offshore Tuesday evening, cooler air pays us a visit. A return to colder than normal weather is then expected through the middle of the week, with temperatures possibly dipping to near or below freezing for much of the area west of I-95 by late Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday are looking to be sunny, with some gradual warming heading into the weekend. By the weekend, not only will we feel and see a moderating trend in temperatures, but the potential for rain showers could come back to the area late in the weekend, if not early next week.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight and heading into Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows range between 54-60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60-s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner