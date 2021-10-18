Tuesday is looking to be crisp and cool

Good Monday! High pressure will move toward the southern Appalachians tonight, allowing for the winds to lessen. With clear skies expected, the most sheltered locations could drop down to the mid-30s, thereby some isolated patchy frost may be seen, but it will be highly localized. The most likely areas to see some patchy frost would be the central Shenandoah Valley and the Culpeper Basin (Virginia Piedmont). Most other locations will be in the 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a warming trend of a few degrees each day as the surface high continues to slide out to sea. Dry weather is expected, with only a few passing patches of high cirrus clouds. A weak front will pass through our region late in the week and with not much moisture to work with, we won’t see much in the way of total rainfall, but some rumbles of thunder and a few gusts of winds could be the main threat with any thunderstorms that develop late Thursday into Thursday evening. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s ahead of the front and fall into the 60s behind the front. The cooler air continues over the weekend as high pressure builds on the north side of the departing cold front. While the chilly air lingers Sunday into Sunday night, some light rain could develop and move through the region.

Tonight: Clear skies. Patchy frost in sheltered locals. Lows look to range between 40-56 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few mountain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with PM rain. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!