Tropical Moisture arrives Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)- Tropical Depression Delta continues to make its way towards our region. Overcast skies will continue into tomorrow in anticipation of much-needed rainfall. Light showers in the morning will become widespread by afternoon with increased intensity over the evening hours. Delta will dominate the area from Sunday through Monday morning with total rainfall expected 1-3 inches.

A cold front pushes through Tuesday morning, giving us a chance of an isolated shower. Clouds will begin to clear out, revealing mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a dry and sunny pattern for the next few days. Clouds building back into the region late Thursday night a chance of a shower on Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Light SW winds 5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers becoming widespread by afternoon. Periods of rain overnight with 1 inch possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Monday: Showers likely in the morning becoming scattered. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Rainfall totals will be 1-3 inches.

Tuesday: Possible shower and then clearing out. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing towards the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance of an isolated shower early. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro