Tricky travel expected overnight into Tuesday morning

Winter weather makes its arrival tonight into Tuesday. Here are the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory areas. All alerts, as of now, end at 7 a.m. Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREA ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING, AS A STORM SLIDES UP FROM THE SOUTH TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW. THE PRECIPITATION HAS MOVED ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SPREAD QUICKLY NORTHEAST DURING THE AFTERNOON. UNLIKE PAST WEATHER EVENTS, THIS ONE IS MORE COMPLEX, AS ENTIRE REGION CAN SEE SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, AND RAIN. TONIGHT, INTO TOMORROW MORNING, IS WHEN WE’LL SEE THE GREATEST ACCUMULATION OF PRECIPITATION, AS THE STORM SHOULD START WINDING DOWN BY EARLY AFTERNOON TUESDAY. TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS WILL VARY, BUT A GENERAL 1-3” IS LIKELY WEST OF I-95 CORRIDOR, WITH SOME PLACES PICKING UP ¼ ” TO ½” OF ICY ON TREES AND POWER LINES.

Here's a look at the potential snow amounts for the area. The further north and west, a little more snow accumulation expected.

The bigger issue with this storm is the ice accumulation potential, where up to 1/2″ of ice could build-up on powerlines and tree branches.

WE ARE NOW INTO A BIT OF AN ACTIVE PERIOD, AS AFTER TONIGHT’S EVENT THERE ARE TWO MORE STORM SYSTEMS ARE IN THE FORECAST TO POTENTIALLY IMPACT OUR AREA. WEDNESDAY, HOWEVER, WILL BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY AS HIGH-PRESSURE IN CANADA BRIEFLY MAKES A VISIT, BUT WEDNESDAY NIGHT CLOUDS WILL BE BACK TO THE REGION AS A SECONDARY STORM FORMS TO THE SOUTH. THE CORE OF THE STORM LOOKS TO STAY IN THE CAROLINAS WHERE THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WOULD BE, SO OVERALL THIS STORM WILL BRING US MINIMAL EVENT TO THE AREA. AS WE END THE WEEK AND START NEXT WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN GIVE US DRY WEATHER AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, BUT A THIRD STORM SYSTEM IS POSSIBLE NEXT SUNDAY AND CARRYING INTO THE FOLLOWING MONDAY. REGARDING TEMPERATURES, AFTER THE CHILLY START, WE ARE EXPECTING SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ON WEDNESDAY, WITH THE HELP OF ANY SUNSHINE, BEFORE TEMPERATURES DIP SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: WINTER MIX. LOWS RANGING FROM 29-36 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MORNING PRECIPITATION BEFORE BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SUNDAY: DRY EARLY WITH CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE AND OVERNIGHT WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

