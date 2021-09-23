Tons of sun expected thru the weekend

Good Thursday! As the powerful cold front continues to move eastward, our skies will gradually clear and cooler temperatures will follow. Temperatures heading into tomorrow morning are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s under clear skies. Friday will be a dry day with a seasonably cool air mass in place, as highs look to range from the mid-60s in the higher elevations to the low to mid-70s elsewhere. The cool weather will continue into Friday night as well, with temps even a touch cooler than Thursday night. Heading into the first full fall weekend, and it will feel that way under high pressure and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather will expand across the area into early next week with seasonable temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

The next opportunity for showers will arrive Tuesday as a weak cold front moves towards the region. Moisture does appear to be limited with this feature, so rain amounts will be limited. Temperatures on Tuesday will be the warmest out of the entire next seven days, as the thermometer looks to peak around 80 degrees. High pressure will return Wednesday through the end of the next week bringing temperatures down a few degrees.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Lows range from 55-74 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and staying pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great and safe night!