Thursday is the last dry day this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO BE OUR MAIN WEATHER FEATURE ACROSS THE AREA TODAY AND INTO THE END OF THE WEEK. THAT MEANS DRY CONDITIONS TO THE ENTIRE REGION, BEFORE A STORM IN THE CENTRAL PLAINS IMPACTS THE AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE STAYING MOSTLY IN THE 30S AND LOWER 40S DURING THE AFTERNOONS, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 20S.

ON FRIDAY, A STORM WILL HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION, INCREASING THE CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA AND THEN BRINGING IN PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON. AS THE STORM MOVES FROM THE TENNESSEE VALLEY INTO THE OHIO VALLEY, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE MILDER AND UNLIKE LAST WEEKEND, WE’LL SEE RAIN SHOWERS, INSTEAD OF FREEZING RAIN. THE EXCEPTION; HOWEVER; APPEARS TO BE ALONG THE ALLEGHANY FRONT AND THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, WHERE SNOW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY. LINGERING RAIN AND/OR SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE GOING INTO SATURDAY NIGHT, BUT THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY FROM US OVERNIGHT SATURDAY AND HEADING INTO SUNDAY. AGAIN, THE GREATEST CHANCE FOR ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND ALONG THE ALLEGHANY FRONT. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVER OUR AREA MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY, SO OUR DRY WEATHER LOOKS TO RETURN, EXCEPT FOR THE SPINE OF THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. THERE, SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE TO BE IN THE FORECAST UNTIL MID-WEEK. TEMPERATURES DURING THIS PERIOD WILL BE NEAR OR ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S AND LOW 50S AND LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS AROUND 20 DEGREES. LIGHT WIND.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-40S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH SHOWERS BY EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WITH SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS FROM THE MID-30S TO MID-40S.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING IN THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!