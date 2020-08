Thursday is shaping up to be a very nice day

GOOD WEDNESDAY! AFTER SOME LIGHT MORNING SHOWERS, MORE SUNSHINE HAS BEEN SEEN ACROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON. TONIGHT, UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR SKIES, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 50S INLAND, TO THE UPPER 60S NEAR D.C. THURSDAY IS FORECAST TO BE A DRY DAY FROM START TO FINISH , AS HIGH PRESSURE NORTH OF THE AREA, BRINGS US THE DRY WEATHER AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES FOR MID- AUGUST. BY FRIDAY, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL APPROACH THE REGION BRINGING MORE INCLEMENT WEATHER TO THE AREA. WHILE FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND WILL NOT BE A WASHOUT, THERE IS AT LEAST A 50% CHANCE FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS TO BE AROUND. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND, ARE FORECAST TO BE NEAR TO ABOVE NORMAL, WITH MID TO UPPER 80S DURING THE DAY.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 52-69 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!