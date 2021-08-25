Thunderstorms make a return back to the region

Good Wednesday! Today was another sizzler, with enough heat and humidity to help in bringing about a few isolated t-storms, especially near the mountains. Any storms that did fire up should dissipate overnight with the loss of daytime heating, but it will remain warm and humid. Patchy fog is also expected, and some fog may be locally dense especially in areas that receive rainfall this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows this evening should remain high and in the 70s. From tomorrow on into the middle of next week, we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms as winds will remain mostly out of the south to southwest leading to a continuation of warm and humid air. Right now, the best chance of seeing storms on Thursday will be west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and will form due to a combination of terrain circulations. Friday and Saturday, once again, as a cold front approaches from the west, the best chance of seeing storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week, but temperatures with more clouds around, will gradually lower heading into the weekend and beyond. There is a threat for flash flooding more so on Friday into Saturday when the front will be at its closest proximity to us, so stay tuned to WDVM for the very latest on the potential for flooding reports.

Tonight: Isolated storm, then partly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 68-80 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Hot with partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not as humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!