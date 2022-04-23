Good Saturday! A warm front will begin to lift towards the north; through this evening, temperatures will continue to be a bit mild heading into our Saturday night. Light winds will start to shift out of the south this evening. This could lead to some patchy fog across the mountains and valley area. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s. Temperatures for our Sunday look to be the warmest out of the week. We will begin to see a strong easterly flow form on Sunday afternoon. The air mass will become warm and unstable, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures for our Sunday will reach into the 80s. There is a chance to see some popup scattered thunderstorms heading into Sunday afternoon. Storms looked to be short-lived due to the lack of shear in the atmosphere. Any thunderstorms that do form could produce quick bursts of rain, gusty winds, and lightning. The threat of storms will begin to taper off during the evening as we start to cool down. Lows will be in the 50s. The warm front will again lift to the north and out of our area Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. We will see dry conditions on Monday with partly cloudy skies, and warm air advection will increase ahead of the cold front, which will allow for another warm day Monday. Highs on Monday could reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s in some areas. As the cold front moves through on Monday, it could prompt the chance for a shower and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along the Allegheny Front. Spotty showers will continue east of the Blue Ridge throughout Monday. Lingering showers are possible for Tuesday morning. Overall, rain totals could be up to half an inch. Tuesday will be the last day that we will see warmer weather. This secondary cold front will usher in some cooler air but drier air. Northwesterly winds will begin to pick up, heading into Thursday and Friday. Winds can gust anywhere between 25-30 mph with 40-45 mph across the Alleghenies. Highs will remain in the 50s and the 60s. High pressure will work its way into our area for areas north and west of the I-95. There is a chance for us to see the likelihood of frost/freeze issues. High pressure will remain in control, keeping us dry for Friday with highs nearing the 60s.

Here is a look at your 7-day



EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with southerly winds—highs in the lower to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the lower 80s with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with PM spotty showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and breezy northeasterly winds. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooldown! Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with gusty northwest winds, highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Weather forecaster Brittany Ward