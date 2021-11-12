This weekend will feel like November, as cool temps may bring about some snow flurries

Happy Friday! After the morning rain moved away, clear skies and dry conditions will continue overnight with lows in the 40s for most, low to mid-30s across the mountains. Tomorrow, a second cold front will move in bringing variably cloudy skies and a little rain/snow mix, especially across the Alleghenies. The highest elevations are forecast to receive a little snow accumulation, with up to 1 inch on the grassy surfaces. In addition to the shower threat, the wind will pick up too, with gusts of around 20 to 30 mph. Due to more clouds and the wind, daytime high temperatures will hold in the 50s, with 30s and 40s over the mountains. Saturday night the skies will clear, making it quite chilly, with most areas reaching the freezing mark aside from DC and locations closer to the tidal Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay. Another front/disturbance moves in Sunday night igniting another round of showers, particularly across the Alleghenies and closer to the Mason-Dixon Line. This third system will help reinforce and carry over the chilly weekend airmass, into a new work week. Even with sunny to mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will mainly stay in the 40s with overnight lows struggling to get out of the upper 20s to mid-30s across most areas. This cold snap will not stick around long, as, by mid-week, southerly winds will help get temperatures into the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

As anticipated we had around an inch of rain overnight into this morning. Here are some train estimates for the last 24 hours. – ssumner@localdvm.com

The active weather pattern continues into the weekend. Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday. ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows to range between 42-49 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mtn. snow flurries. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with rain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the mid-50s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!