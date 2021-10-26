The wind relaxes Wednesday, and the return of sunshine is seen

Good Tuesday! Throughout the early evening, a wind advisory will continue, as a strong storm system off our coast continues to slowly move away from the region. In addition to the wind, there could be some pockets of light showers and because of cloudy to mostly cloudy skies temperatures, this evening will stay steady and mainly in the 40s. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and less wind, although it will still be breezy, especially early in the day. Wednesday night, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will gradually drop into the 40s. Thursday will start out mainly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase as our next weather system moves up from the south, starts to impact the region overnight Thursday and into Friday. Friday’s system should bring a soaking rain and not any stormy weather, to the region. Current thinking is that a widespread 1-2+ inch event is possible for the area, with locally higher amounts possible, especially for along the Blue Ridge Mountains. With all the recent rainfall lately, there will be a moderate flooding threat, as Friday’s storm moves through the region. With the onshore flow, plentiful cloud cover, and elevated rain chances, temperatures will stay in check Friday and Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The system will begin to lift northeastward the second half of the weekend as rain chances diminish into early next week. The storm is rather quick-moving; thus, over the weekend, drier weather will start to make its way back to the area.

Tonight: Leftover rain showers and windy. Lows to range between 43-52 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Clouds increase with evening rain. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Periods of rain. Highs around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!