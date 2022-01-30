The week starts sunny and ends soggy

Good Sunday! Tonight, there could be a few leftover snow showers along the Allegheny Mountains, but the remainder of the area will be dry and chilly. Temperatures will remain below normal, although not quite as cold as last evening, holding in the mid-teens to mid-20s. The first two days of the new week look to be mostly sunny and basically, the arctic airmass that we saw this weekend, will be replaced by a modified airmass, so temperatures will be gradually warming closer to normal. Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves closer toward the region, but any precipitation will hold off until early Thursday. As daytime temperatures warm each passing day, Thursday’s precipitation will this time be in the form of rain. With the duration of rain and abundant moisture in place, flooding may become a concern, especially in locations with significant melting snow, such as the Alleghenies. More snow may follow on the back end as well, with the potential for upslope snow in the mountains. Models still disagree on snow potential outside of the mountains so far, and some solutions are also suggesting the potential for freezing rain. The WDVM weather team will keep an eye on it. Currently, forecast models are showing that next weekend looks to be very cold once again, behind our late week weather-making front.

TONIGHT: Dry and becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures range from 19-27 degrees.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with overnight rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Early rain then partly sunny. Still mild. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy and cold! Highs in the 30s.

Have a safe great night and week!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner