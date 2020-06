The week starts off dry and pleasant

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! PLEASANT WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO THE NIGHT, WITH JUST A FEW FAIR WEATHER CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT LOWS, UNDER CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS, WILL DROP AND STAY IN THE 50S, EXCEPT LOWER 60S IN THE MAJOR DOWNTOWN URBAN CENTERS OF D.C. AND BALTIMORE. WE’LL START OFF THE WEEK AS WE ENDED THE WEEKEND, UNDER A MOSTLY SUNNY WITH LOW HUMIDITY WEATHER SCENARIO. THE HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM THAT WILL GIVE US A GREAT DAY ON MONDAY WILL SLOWLY SHIFT OFFSHORE HEADING INTO TUESDAY. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE A LITTLE ON TUESDAY, BUT IT WILL STILL BE DRY, MOSTLY SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE

AS THE HIGH SHIFTS OFFSHORE TUESDAY NIGHT, OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO BE A LITTLE WARMER AND INCREASINGLY MORE HUMID.

WEDNESDAY, THE REMNANT MOISTURE FROM CRISTOBAL WILL BE PHASING WITH A COLD FRONT MOVING IN FROM THE WEST WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ANY AND ALL RAIN SHOWERS WITH THE FRONT AND “CRISTOBAL” WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION AND OUT TO SEA BY FRIDAY MORNING. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT FOR FRIDAY AND TO START NEXT WEEKEND, LEADING TO DRIER AND SUNNIER CONDITIONS. A WEAK FRONT; HOWEVER; IS FORECAST TO DROP IN FROM THE NORTH STARTING OVERNIGHT SATURDAY, INCREASING THE CLOUDS AND BRINGING IN A ROUND OF SOME LIGHT SHOWERS TO THE AREA FOR THE FIRST HALF OF SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR SKIES. LOW HUMIDITY. LOWS 47-63.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH NIGHTTIME SHOWERS. WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: DRY, BUT INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORNING/AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!