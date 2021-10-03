The week ahead will be a bit unsettled, as showers and occasional storms are seen

Good Sunday! As a cold front slowly moves in our direction, more and more clouds will be seen and showers not too far behind. The best chance for seeing showers tonight would be across north-central Maryland and the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. There could be a rumble of thunder, but for the most part, the precipitation appears to be mainly light and gentle in nature. Shower chances will continue through the night for areas around the Mason-Dixon Line with a break in the showers around mid-morning Monday.

As the front slowly moves further east, we’ll ramp up the rain and storm chances for Monday. Timing for the best chance to see some storms on Monday will be between 4-8 pm during peaking heating. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today, with an extended period of increased cloud coverage, but it will still be warmer than normal and in the upper 70s in most locations. On Tuesday, storm and shower coverage appears to be a bit less than Monday; however, this will be the start of an extended period of rainfall for the region. The aforementioned front is forecast to become stalled to the south of our region through the second half of our week, leading to an increase of moisture and on and off shower activity. During the day, forecasted temperatures still look to be near or slightly above normal (the mid-70s) and mild overnight lows will help lead, along with daily scattered rainfall, fog to parts of the area.

Clouds have been pushing east all day and tonight we can expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A passing shower cannot be ruled out and even some patchy fog is possible. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with showers and some storms. Highs approaching 80.

Tuesday-Friday- Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday-Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with early showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your day and week ahead!