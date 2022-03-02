Good Wednesday! Tonight, a cold front will move in and bring a return of clouds and possibly a few showers before moving out to sea early Thursday. Overnight lows will be primarily in the 40s, but a few 30s will be seen in the mountains. Behind the front, sunny skies will return, and it will become breezy. Forecasted temperatures Thursday afternoon look to range from the mid-30s in the mountains to the lower to mid-50s by the Bay. High pressure will slowly settle over our region late Thursday evening and remain in place through Friday. Winds will become light, and skies will become mostly clear as the high settles overhead on Friday. Daytime temperatures will continue to cool, staying in the 40s Friday afternoon with low temperatures in the 30s. This weekend, clouds look to make a comeback as a warm front to the west arrives, bringing up some very warm temperatures and rain showers. Shower chances will begin to increase by Sunday and linger into early next week as the frontal system slowly crosses. The thermometer is also forecast to be way above normal through the period, peaking Monday when highs well into the 70s are possible.

Our temps will gradually cool off by Friday, but a quick turnaround will occur over the weekend. Precipitation will be sparse over the next week, although some showers are still in the forecast by the end of the weekend. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows range from 36-50 degrees.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny. Highs range from the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Early showers then clearing and turning colder. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner