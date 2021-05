The temperatures are turning around and warming this week

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES BACK TO THE AREA AND LIGHT WINDS, EXPECT OVERNIGHT LOWS TO BE MILD IN THE 50S, WHILE SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE. WARMTH, BUT ALSO HIGHER HUMIDITY, WILL START TO BUILD SLOWLY BACK INTO OUR REGION BEGINNING TOMORROW AND CONTINUING THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, WHILE THE BEST SHOWER CHANCES WILL STAY TO OUR SOUTH AND WEST, ALONG I-81/I-64 INTERSECTION IN WEST-CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. THE THERMOMETER WILL LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S ON TUESDAY AND AT NIGHT, DROP AND STAY IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES SHOULD PEAK IN THE MID-80S WITH 70S OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. THE WEATHER LOOKS TO REMAIN DRY ASIDE FROM SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT SHORTLY BEFORE SUNDOWN. WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECASTED LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S. LATE WEEK AND INTO THE UPCOMING WEEKEND, MODEL GUIDANCE DIVERGES GREATLY, STARTING ON THURSDAY. THE BOTTOM LINE IS THE GFS (AMERICAN MODEL) WANTS TO PUSH SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORM INTO OUR AREA, WHILE THE EUROPEAN FORECAST MODEL KEEPS US DRY. WITHIN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR MODEL TRENDS FOR A MORE PRONOUNCED SOLUTION, SO DON’T ALTER YOUR FUTURE PLANS, JUST YET.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 50-60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!