The sun returns, but the winds pick up too

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND INTO TONIGHT, BRINGING SOME LIGHT PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA. TODAY’S TEMPERATURES IN THE 50S WILL BE REPLACED BY MUCH COOLER NUMBERS GOING INTO THE END OF THE WEEK. THE NORTHERN EDGE OF THE SHOWERS SHOULD BE SOUTH OF THE FORECAST AREA WEDNESDAY MORNING, BUT SOME CLOUDS WILL LINGER GOING INTO THE MID-MORNING. SKIES WILL BEGIN TO CLEAR THROUGH THE DAY WITH SLIGHTLY COOLER AIR BUILDING BACK INTO THE REGION. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST HIGH TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING PLENTIFUL AMOUNTS OF SUNSHINE AND BE THE PRIMARY WEATHER PLAYER WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. THE AIR MASS WILL BE OF ARCTIC ORIGIN, SO THIS WOULD BRING ANOTHER BRIEF SPELL OF BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES.

THE MAIN THING TO WATCH DURING THIS PERIOD IS THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY AS A STORM DEVELOPS OFF THE CAROLINA COAST. THIS SYSTEM LOOKS FAIRLY WEAK, BUT IT MAY SPREAD OVERRUNNING PRECIPITATION WELL BACK INTO THE COLD AIR ACROSS THE MAINLAND. WITH COLD AIR IN PLACE, THIS WOULD LIKELY BE SNOW. HOWEVER, OTHER GUIDANCE CONTINUES TO STAY MOSTLY AWAY FROM OUR REGION, SO AT THIS TIME WE, IN THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, ARE CONTINUING WITH THE GENERALLY DRY AND CHILLY FORECAST. JUST LIKE LAST WEEK, THE COLD SHOT WILL BE BRIEF, AND BY SATURDAY, WARMER AIR WILL MOVE BACK INTO THE REGION. OVERALL, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WILL SEE THE THERMOMETER RANGING BETWEEN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S AND OVER THE WEEKEND, HIGHS LOOK TO REACH THE LOW TO MID 50S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND TURNING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILDER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!