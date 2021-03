The showers move out Friday morning and the winds pick up during the day

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! RAIN HAS BEEN ON AND OFF THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND SINCE WE’VE BEEN ON THE COOLER SIDE OF THE STORM SYSTEM MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH, A GENTLE STEADY RAIN HAS BEEN SEEN. WHILE THE BULK OF SEVERE WEATHER LOOKS TO STAY SOUTH, IF WE WERE TO SEE ANY UNSTABLE STORMS, THEY WOULD PEAK DURING THE EVENING HOURS. SOME ISOLATED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, BUT DUE TO RECENT DRY CONDITIONS, A WIDESPREAD FLOOD THREAT IS NOT EXPECTED. RAIN WILL LIKELY LINGER INTO FRIDAY MORNING AND IF COLDER AIR MOVES IN QUICK ENOUGH, THEN SOME LIGHT SNOW FLURRIES WILL ACCOMMODATE THE LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS AS THEY MOVE OUT TO SEA. BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, THE WIND WILL PICK UP AND THE SUN WILL PEAK FROM BEHIND THE CLOUDS. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20-25 MPH WILL BE COMMON AND SOME MAY FEEL GUSTS APPROACHING 40 MPH! TEMPERATURES FRIDAY WILL BE IN THE 40S, BUT THE WIND WILL MAKE IT FEEL LIKE IT IS IN THE 30S.

THIS WEEKEND, A LOT OF SUNSHINE IS EXPECTED, ALTHOUGH IT WILL START OFF CHILLY. AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR BRINGING US THE DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND FOR THE GRADUAL WARM-UP HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK. A COASTAL STORM OFF THE EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA COAST IS FORECAST TO STAY WELL SOUTH OF OUR AREA, HOWEVER; A FEW CLOUDS COULD REACH SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND PARTS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA LATE MONDAY AND TUESDAY AFTERNOON. A DIFFERENT STORM SYSTEM ACROSS THE CENTRAL UNITED STATES WILL BEGIN MOVING TOWARDS OUR AREA TUESDAY AND BY WEDNESDAY WE COULD HAVE MORE RAIN ON OUR DOORSTEP. TEMPERATURES SHOULD CONTINUE TO MODERATE BACK TO (OR ABOVE) NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR FOR THE ENTIRE EXTENDED PERIOD.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN ARRIVING. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 28-41 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!