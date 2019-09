The second day of fall, will feel cooler…enjoy!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! FALL HAS ARRIVED, BUT IT CERTAINLY HASN’T FELT LIKE IT. THE NEW SEASON IS OFF TO A RATHER WARM START, AS AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT MOVES IN FROM THE WEST. THE FRONT WILL LOOK TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA DURING THE EARLY EVENING, BRINGING SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A LITTLE THUNDER AS WELL. GRADUAL CLEARING WILL TAKE SHAPE OVERNIGHT WITH DRIER, COOLER AIR MOVING IN FROM THE WEST. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE IN CONTROL FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, BRINGING A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE TO THE REGION ONCE AGAIN AND OUT OF THE TWO DAYS, TUESDAY WILL ACTUALLY FEELS FALL-LIKE WITH HIGHS IN THE 70S.

ANOTHER FRONT IS FORECAST TO MOVE INTO THE AREA THURSDAY, GIVING THE AREA A CHANCE FOR SOME WET WEATHER, BEFORE CLEARING OUT FRIDAY. AFTER FRIDAY’S BREAK, UNSEASONABLE HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND. HIGHS ON SATURDAY WILL CLIMB WELL INTO THE 80S AND EVEN NEAR 90 FOR A FEW AREAS. SUNDAY, DOESN’T APPEAR TO BE AS WARM, AS ANOTHER FRONT SLIDES SOUTH AND THEN STALLS, JUST SOUTH OF THE REGION. KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR UPDATES ON YOUR WEEKEND OUTLOOK IN THAT REGARD.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A FEW EARLY SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS: 58-63. NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND NIGHT!