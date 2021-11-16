The rollercoaster ride of temps this week

Good Tuesday! It was a less windy afternoon, but it was still a cool day, and tonight`s lows will continue to be chilly in nature with the 30s to low 40s as a general range. Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny skies, will be the mildest portion of the week, as the thermometer supports the 60s and even a few low/mid 70s possible. By Thursday, a cold front arrives at the region late in the afternoon before exiting the coast by the evening. There will be some rain with the front, but total rain amounts are looking to be less than half an inch. The tail end of the precipitation may change over to a rain/snow mixture across the Allegheny Front with very light snow accumulations possible, but that is the exception rather than the rule. All this warmth will end on Friday as chilly brisk winds with gusts up to 30 mph follow in behind the cold front along with rapidly falling temperatures. High pressure will bring sunshine back to the region Friday and Saturday before another front increases our chances for rain showers and possible mountain snow showers late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Stay with the WDVM weather team as we track any potential snow in our future!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows to range between 30-53 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with late rain showers. Highs around 70- degrees.

Friday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some late showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with light rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and very cold! Highs around 40 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner