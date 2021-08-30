The remnants of Ida will bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the region Wednesday

Good Monday! Tonight, it will be much of the same as previous nights, as early storms will give way to patchy fog overnight in places that receive rain. Although with a front stalled over the area, a few isolated showers may be seen after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the mountains to 70s elsewhere. Tuesday, with a frontal boundary stalled over the region and the remnants of Ida moving up the Tennessee Valley later in the day, scattered storms will be possible once again. The bulk of Ida`s remnants; however; are expected to move through our region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday with the northern and western portions of the forecast seeing a widespread 3-5 inches; and possible pockets of higher amounts. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until Thursday morning. In addition to heavy rain, the potential for a few isolated tornadoes may be seen, south and east of the center of the low, as well as some winds on the order of 40-50 mph, especially over the higher terrain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area, ending Thursday morning. Several inches of rain from late Tuesday night and into Wednesday could spark widespread flooding conditions. Stay tuned to WDVM for further updates of the remnants of Ida bringing the flooding conditions to our doorstep. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Once Ida moves away, much-approved weather will be seen and felt across the region. High pressure will bring in a refreshing northwest wind, giving us a less humid air mass and slightly cooler temperatures. Friday and Saturday will feature tons of sunshine and highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s. As the high slides more out to sea Sunday, our wind will shift out of the south and west and warmer temperatures will make a return.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Isolated storm, then mostly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few isolated storms. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Leftover morning shower then afternoon clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few mountain showers. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

