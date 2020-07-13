The new week starts out on a comfortable note

Monday: Patchy fog, some clouds to start through the morning, before turning partly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible, mainly over the mountains and to the south. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 89 (82-92)

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 64 (58-67)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 90 (85-94), Low: 66 (58-68)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning everyone, hope you all had a great weekend! Overall it wasn’t a bad one out there weather-wise; we even were able to get some rain both Friday night and a little more before the day ended yesterday. The showers and storms we saw yesterday were from a reinforcing cold front that swung through, giving us some fairly pleasant conditions so far this morning for July standards. This same front will be stalled out to our east along the coast today, while northwest winds pump drier air in overhead. A few spotty showers, mainly over the mountains and to the south, aren’t out of the question, but overall we’ll have a lot of dry time. Lower humidity is expected, and we’ll mainly stay comfortable in the upper 80’s today.

High pressure continues to build in from the Great Lakes for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll have a lot of sunshine through the first half of the week. Not good news for those that need rainfall, which is turning into almost the entire viewing area with the exception of the DC metro. On the bright side, humidity will remain suppressed on Tuesday with northwest flow. Wednesday this changes some, as the high shifts toward the coast and more southerly return flow takes over.

As has been the case much of the summer so far, the main stronger features and stronger overall flow remain well to our north, leaving us with minor disturbances and only slight rain chances. This again is the case near the end of the week, as a low and cold front will be pushing through to the north, just clipping us on the way by Thursday into Friday. With the best forcing farther north, we’ll only see isolated to scattered rain chances to end the week, but in the end it’s better than nothing. We’ll be under the influence of weak high pressure going into next weekend, giving us mainly dry conditions, but heat of the day showers and storms will be possible. Highs will continue to hover near or just above 90 degrees with lows near 70 degrees during this time frame.

Have a great Monday and start to the week folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson