The heat and humidity are sticking around all week

Good Monday! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 pm and while some showers may linger toward midnight, a vast majority of the activity will be done around mid-evening. Warm and humid conditions will continue into the night with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to around 80 degrees! Not a whole lot changes on Tuesday and Wednesday, as we continue with high levels of heat and humidity, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures look to range into the low/mid-90s and consequently, the heat indices approach will look to range from 100 to 105 degrees, while overnight lows should continue to be muggy.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 pm for the following: Frederick, Montgomery, Carroll; Jefferson in West Virginia and Howard in Maryland and Loudoun in Virginia. The primary threat with any severe storm would be wind gusts exceeding 58 mph, but some hail could also fall from some of the more turbulent thunderstorms. Stay weather aware today. – Scott Sumner

Late in the week and into the weekend two separate cold fronts will head toward the area and as a result, better coverage of storms is in the forecast. The first front is expected to be weaker than the second one that arrives over the weekend, but each passing day/night will lead to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms. By late Sunday and heading into Monday, the European forecast model shows the high-pressure building in from the Great Lakes giving us slightly cooler temperatures/humidity and more sunshine. Stay tuned for updates from WDVM.

Tonight: Early storms, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 67-80.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Friday-Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered t-storms. Highs from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!