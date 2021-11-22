The cold air over the region sticks around into Tuesday

Good Monday! It will be a bit breezy early evening before winds start to lessen a bit after midnight. Forecasted overnight lows look to range from the mid-30s to the lower 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s for most, except teens and even single digits in the mountains. Tuesday will be sunny, cold, and blustery again, with afternoon highs only in the 40s and wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. At times the wind will gust to about 25 mph. Tuesday night, under clear skies and diminishing winds, will once again be cold as high-pressure builds overhead. There will be a slight warm-up Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, but by Thanksgiving eve a cold front will move in bringing some light showers into Friday morning before shifting offshore. Cold air and breezy conditions will once again arrive behind the front heading into the weekend. Some light snow showers are possible at times Sunday as a weak southern system passes through Virginia and out to sea. Little to no accumulation is anticipated at this time.

Here’s a look at today’s chilly start to a shortened workweek. It will not get much better on Tuesday, but by Thanksgiving, it will be some 5-10 degrees warmer. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows to range between 25-32 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and very cold! Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and slightly milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, milder, with evening rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with PM snow and rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!