Temps take a turn upwards tomorrow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! BLUSTERY CONDITIONS WILL DIMINISH THIS EVENING AS HIGH PRESSURE ASSERTS ITSELF ACROSS THE EASTERN U.S. CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS THIS EVENING WILL RESULT IN EXPECTED LOW TEMPERATURES TO BE IN THE MID TO LOW THE 30S FOR JUST ABOUT ALL. MORE SUNSHINE IS IN THE FORECAST FOR THURSDAY, ALTHOUGH THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, HIGH CIRRUS CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE WITH THE NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM. THE TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY MODERATE DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS ON THURSDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE SLOWLY STARTS TO EXIT OFF THE MID-ATLANTIC COAST. FRIDAY COULD PROVE TO BE A BIT MILDER THAN THURSDAY WITH THE STEADY SOUTH TO SOUTHWESTERLY WIND DIRECTION; HOWEVER, THIS LOOKS TO ALSO INTRODUCE SOME RAIN INTO THE REGION AHEAD OF THE NEXT STORM. THE RAIN WILL PUSH INTO THE REGION LATE FRIDAY AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS AND THERE COULD EVEN BE SOME LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OVER THE MOUNTAINS IF ENOUGH COLD AIR IS IN PLACE. THE STORM WILL LINGER INTO THE FIRST HALF OF SATURDAY BEFORE LEAVING AND BEHIND THIS SYSTEM; BRISK AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 27-39 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, BUT DRY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

