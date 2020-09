Temps stay steady, while clouds and storm chances rise

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AFTER THE PLEASANT DAY WE HAD THIS AFTERNOON, TONIGHT, WEAK LOW PRESSURE IN THE WESTERN ATLANTIC WILL MOVE CLOSER TO THE COAST, ALLOWING FOR AN EASTERLY FETCH OF WIND. WHAT THIS WILL DO IS ALLOW FOR BOTH LOW CLOUDS AND PATCHY FOG TO DEVELOP/FORM OVERNIGHT. OUTSIDE OF SOME DRIZZLE, MOST LOCATIONS WILL STAY DRY, BUT A STRAY SHOWER CAN`T BE RULED OUT FROM SOUTHERN MARYLAND TO EASTERN OR EAST-CENTRAL VIRGINIA. LOWS TONIGHT WILL BE IN THE 60S TO NEAR 70.

ON WEDNESDAY, INCREASED HUMIDITY COULD LEAD TO A FEW EMBEDDED SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH SOME LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS TO PARTS OF THE REGION. HIGH TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY WILL DROP A BIT, BUT STILL, BE IN THE 80S. HEADING INTO THURSDAY, SOME UNCERTAINTY REMAINS WITH TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT OF THIS LOW OFF OF THE EAST COAST, BUT EITHER WAY, WE WILL SEE A SURGE OF MOISTURE INTO THE REGION AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT FROM THE NORTHWEST. SO, WE’LL HAVE SOME HEAVY RAINS AND STORMS THURSDAY. THERE COULD EVEN BE SOME FLOODING ISSUES, BUT FOR NOW, WILL JUST HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE HOW THE SYSTEM EVOLVES. WIDESPREAD MID 80S FOR HIGHS ON THURSDAY, IS IN THE FORECAST. CURRENT THINKING IS THAT THE SLOW MOVING FRONT SAGS SOUTH OF THE REGION ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, GIVING SOME OF THE AREA AND BREAK FROM THE WET WEATHER.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR EARLY, WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AND SOME PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 61-72 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A FEW SHOWERS ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

SUNDAY. VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES..

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-70S

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!