Here is a look at your evening forecast for this Wednesday. It will continue to be mild, but clouds will be around as well. – ssumner@localdvm., com

Good Wednesday! Tonight will see an increase in clouds, with a few spot showers through early evening. Once again temperatures are expected to stay mild and warmer than last night, in the 60s. Tomorrow, a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon and even though widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could create gusty winds especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the front will reach during peak heating. Thursday may not be quite as warm as Wednesday, but some spots could still reach 80 before the front arrives. All rain/storms will exit to the east Thursday night, and cooler air will begin filtering into the area. Friday, behind the cold front, high pressure brings sunshine, and temperatures in the upper 60/low 70s are expected across the area as we end the week. Moving into the start of the weekend another cold front drops in from the north, but it is moisture-starved, so little precipitation is expected. Sunday will dry out and turn much cooler as highs behind the front are forecast to be in the 50s and lower 60s. More showers make a return to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday and temperatures should run well below normal, and some snow may even be able to mix in with the rain in the mountains. Stay with the WDVM weather team as we’ll monitor the forecast for this system as we move closer in time.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with some spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and cool. Highs around 60 degrees.

A front moves in tomorrow afternoon bringing a line of rain and a few storms, some may be severe before quickly departing. Friday is looking great and much of Easter weekend is dry, but a few spot showers could be seen on Saturday. Temperatures gradually taper down this weekend into next week. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner