Temps rapidly dropping tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We did see a few spotty showers or sprinkles today associated with a relatively dry cold front that moved through our region. Some much cooler air behind the front will drop our temperatures overnight into the low to mid 40’s. There won’t be much of a warm-up as our high’s will only be in the upper 40’s on Sunday. The High pressure sitting to our Northeast will give us an easterly flow to keep the temperatures much cooler. We’ll have an overcast day with possible showers.

A quick return to normal temperatures to start your Monday as a warm front works it’s way north. We’re still looking at mostly cloudy conditions but with a southerly flow of warm air, temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Another cold front quickly moves through Tuesday which gives us the best chance of showers on Tuesday and into the evening. Drying out for Wednesday with continued cloud cover.

Our best chance of measurable precipitation will be at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. A low pressure developing in the south could bring some much needed moisture to our area. We could see a decent rain event in the making. Look for temperatures to continue a cool down towards the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows will be in the low to upper 40’s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy and much cooler with showers during the day. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower in the mountain regions. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday Broken clouds with a better chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with more shower activity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro