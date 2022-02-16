Temps keep rising and so will our chances for showers late Thursday

Good Wednesday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, and with the southerly breeze, temperatures will remain mild and in the 40s area-wide. A cold front will cross the area Thursday night into early Friday and out ahead of the front, southerly winds will increase in addition to the temperatures. Winds will gust between 25 to 35 mph as afternoon high reach the 60s, perhaps touching 70 degrees in parts of Virginia. Much of the region will remain dry during the day Thursday, with the exception being the Allegheny Mountains where shower chances will increase during the mid to late afternoon hours. After sunset showers will increase across the entire region and there may even be a rumble or two of thunder. I am still not looking at severe weather with this system due to the timing of the front. Friday, as the front crosses the coast, showers will come to an end, and heading into the afternoon, some sunshine is forecast to make a return along with colder but seasonal temperatures. Rain amounts look to be highest along the Allegheny Front, coming in around an inch, while much lesser amounts are forecast east of the mountains right to the coast. Over the three-day President’s Day holiday weekend, sunshine will abound and temperatures to stay slightly above normal and in the upper 40s.

The peak of warming will be on Thursday, then will chill down over the weekend. Much of the area will see rain showers and possibly some thunder overnight Thursday with the passage of our next front.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Early shower, then turning mostly clear and windy. Highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Coastal shower, then partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner