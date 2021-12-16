Temperatures will stay mild until Sunday

Good Thursday! A cold front will approach the area tonight, with a chance for isolated to scattered light rain showers. Temperatures will stay mild ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s. Friday the front will stall over the area and during the daylight hours the weather will be dry; however, Friday night a wave of low pressure will bring some steady showers to the region. Temperatures will continue to be mild and in the 60s in most areas, with a few spots potentially reaching 70 degrees! The showers could become a bit steadier across the Mason-Dixon line early Saturday morning as a warm front lift north. A cold front and storm center will move through Saturday night and colder air and blustery winds are expected behind the front. Although cooler than recent days, temperatures should only drop to near-normal levels for mid to late December. The blustery conditions will dramatically drop late Sunday as high pressure builds in for Christmas week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with light showers/sprinkles. Lows to range between 46-53 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy with evening showers developing. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with light showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Sunday: Decreasing cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 40s.

Monday- Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great rest of your day!