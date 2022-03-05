Good Saturday! Clouds will begin to increase as we head into this evening as low pressure moves into our area. There is a chance for us to see a drizzle as we head into the overnight hours. Our lows for Sunday night will be a bit mild, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers are what we will see for Sunday. Areas across the Allegheny Front could see gustier winds which could prompt for a Wind Advisory during the day. Temperatures will climb into the 60’s and 70’s, with some potentially getting into the lower 80’s. This will be the first time we have seen the 80’s in the last 130 days. Lows Sunday will be well above average, only dropping into the 50’s and 60s. As we head into Monday morning, a low pressure off the NW will continue to move north and east. Widespread showers are expected throughout the afternoon. There is a chance for us to hear a rumble of thunder across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Winds will also be gusty on Monday and could cause some damage in some areas. As of now, The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather. Since winds will be gusty on Monday, there is a chance for a Wind Advisory to be in place. When we talk about rain totals, we look to quarter to half an inch of rain east of the Blue Ridge and an inch along the Allegheny Front from Sunday until Monday. Rain looks to die down as we head into Tuesday. High pressure will begin to move on Tuesday, which will give us some drier and clear skies. Temperatures on Tuesday look to dip down into the 50’s. By Wednesday, low pressure and upper-level distance begin to lift northeastward from the Mississippi Valley. This will allow for an increased chance for precipitation Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Drier air will return by Thursday as high pressure is in control. Another area of low pressure will track towards the Great Lakes by the end of the week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of overnight showers. Lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

SUNDAY: Spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 70’s with lows in the mid 50’s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with PM showers and windy conditions. Highs in the mid 70’s to low 80’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Highs in the lower to mid 50’s and upper 30’s, and the lower 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s with lows in the mid 30’s the to lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny PM showers, breezy. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s

SATURDAY: Partly mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

Have a great Sunday!

-Weather Forecast Brittany Ward